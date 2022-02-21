Watch
UNMC receives $2.2M in federal grant funding to address nursing burnout

The building housing the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medical Center is seen in this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)
UNMC
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska Medicine Center College of Nursing has received a $2.2 million federal grant to address burnout among the state's nurses as the coronavirus pandemic stretches into a third year.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the three-year grant is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services. It’s part of an estimated $103 million in coronavirus relief funding to reduce burnout and promote mental health among the nation's health care workforce.

Alyson Hanish, an assistant professor in UNMC's nursing college, says the school's initiative will focus on nursing students and nurses and their employers in rural and medically under-served areas in hopes of reversing nursing shortages.

Hanish explained that there was a shortage in nurses prior to the pandemic but it has gotten more severe.

A new program will be implemented across all five of UNMC's campuses that will focus on psychiatric health, called "Wellness — How One Lives Effectively," or WHOLE.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.
