Holy cow, not again! More bovines get loose in a US town

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 24, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The revenge of the cows has heated up with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community.

This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over Wednesday along Interstate 64 in Huntington, West Virginia.

An emergency dispatcher says a stretch of interstate, as well as a bridge leading into Ohio, had to be shut down.

It's the third time that week that cows have gotten out and prompted responses in U.S. cities On Wednesday, 40 cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb.

On Monday three loose cows roamed the streets of Bluefield, West Virginia, and ended up on train tracks where they were eventually caught.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
