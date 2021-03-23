Menu

Business Spotlight: MCC’s Workforce Innovation Division Drone Flight School

How MCC is helping students take flight and find their dream job.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The sky’s the limit when it comes to making a career flying drones. From surveying construction sites to shooting video for documentaries, the use of drones in commercial settings has really taken off.

KMTV 3 Business Spotlight host Mike Digiacomo got a chance to talk with Metropolitan Community College (MCC) about their drone flight school, a comprehensive set of training for all skill levels, offered in their Workforce Innovation Division.

For more information on MCC’s Workforce Innovation Division Drone Flight School visit mccneb.edu/wid.

