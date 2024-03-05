Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville at Omaha Community Playhouse

Packed with quick changes and zany characters, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville is a must-see mystery. Five actors play more than 40 characters to bring this classic novel to life. Sherlock Holmes and Watson are on a mission to solve the family curse of the Baskervilles. Mike DiGiacomo sits down with Director Kyle Thomas to talk about this classic whodunit. On stage at the Omaha Community Playhouse, March 8 – 30, 2024.

