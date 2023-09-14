Watch Now
Edward Custom Homes' Street of Dreams Villas

Midday Extra: Edwards Custom Homes
Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 13:33:15-04

21102 Laurel Avenue and 21112 Laurel Avenue will be featured in this year's Street of Dreams which is September 15th-17th and 22nd-24th from Noon-7pm. Our luxury maintenance -free villas are unique to the Omaha/Elkhorn communities showcasing high-end features in a smaller footprint. Downsize in dignity with these European tudor style villas full of charm and elegance. We are a custom home builder ready to build your dream home in the Omaha community.

For more information, visit EdwardCustomHomes.com.

