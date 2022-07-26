This miniature Lodge cast iron skillet is only $7

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cast iron skillets come loaded with benefits. For starters, they are practically indestructible. When seasoned properly, cast iron skillets develop their own nonstick surface — and unlike traditional nonstick pans made with Teflon or ceramic coatings, the nonstick surface can be re-applied throughout their life spans.

They hold heat well and can be placed in the oven like a casserole dish or used over a campfire. You can use cast iron skillets for browning, searing, sautéing, roasting, frying, braising, baking and serving. They may even add a small amount of iron to foods, although experts don’t think you should count on a Lodge cast iron skillet (or any brand) to supplement your diet.

The retained heat in cast iron pans lets you sear meat at a higher temperature and will keep your food warm for longer than a traditional pan will.

There’s a Lodge cast iron skillet on Amazon right now that’s only $10.35 for the miniature size, which is perfect for small batch melting, frying an egg or for individual small desserts.

This Lodge cast iron skillet is the No. 1 Best Seller in Skillets by Lodge on Amazon and comes highly rated with an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars with more than 134,600 global ratings! It scored highest for being a good value. It also received kudos for being durable and versatile and having good heat distribution and heat resistance.

This made-in-the-USA skillet comes pre-seasoned with 100% vegetable oil, without any synthetic coatings or chemicals. Its 3.5-inch size is ideal for biscuits, cornbread or individual pies. This small pan is also perfect for kids. Some reviewers mentioned using it as a spoon rest, too.

Timothy B. Riley mentioned in his video review how this cute pan could be fun for children, saying, “You can tell them during Thanksgiving dinner if they behave themself, they get to eat a whole pumpkin pie.”

Steven J. Panasik said, “Perfect for egg muffin sandwiches, it’s the right size and height after cooking compared to the “Mc” brand. It is the best I have found after many years of trying. If you have ever wanted to make your own egg muffin at home, this pan is the one to use.”

To care for this skillet, hand wash, dry and rub with cooking oil. The finish will improve with use.

Larger sizes are also available at pretty nice discounts if you think this small pan is more of a novelty than a useful cooking tool. Get the 6.5-inch version for $14.90, the 8-inch for $17.90, the 10.25-inch for $19.90 or the 12-inch for just $24.88 (44% off the original price of $44.50). The 13.25-inch skillet is 42% off at $34.90 and the 15-inch size, originally $74.85, is now 33% off at $49.90.

Is this miniature Lodge cast iron skillet right for you? You might want to get a few so everyone can get individual servings of their favorite foods!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.