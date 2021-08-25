‘Modern Family’ Star Eric Stonestreet Is Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

If you are a fan of “Modern Family” (and who isn’t?), separating the characters from the actors who portrayed them so well for 11 seasons can be difficult. But for these real people, real life has continued following the last episode of the hit sitcom. For Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron “Cam” Tucker, his life now includes wedding plans!

Stonestreet, 49, happily announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer on Aug. 22. The couple met in their mutual hometown of Kansas City, Kansas, at Big Slick Kansas City, an annual fundraising event for independent children’s health organization Children’s Mercy. Schweitzer is a pediatric nurse. Stonestreet is one of the fundraiser’s celebrity hosts.

The Emmy Award-winning actor announced the news on various social media platforms, including Twitter, where he shared photos of himself and his now-fiancée in which he holds up her left hand and points out her engagement ring.

“She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,'” tweeted Stonestreet.

Stonestreet and Schweitzer have been dating since 2016. He first spoke publicly about the relationship during a 2017 interview on “The Ellen Show.”

“Your girlfriend is lovely,” DeGeneres said to Stonestreet. “I met her backstage, And she’s a nurse. That’s a good thing for you because you’re a hypochondriac.”

“I’m a big baby, too,” Stonestreet added. “She calms me. She calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person.”

Although they’ve been together for many years, Schweitzer has largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, in an Instagram post in March 2020, Stonestreet mentioned that Schweitzer was teaching her boys at home, and that he would become a stepdad when the couple ties the knot. In addition, the couple seem to be active in the Kansas City community, as noted in a post Stonestreet made on Twitter around the same time.

“I am donating 200,000 meals to @HarvestersORG in Kansas City,” he tweeted. “Lindsay and I love our hometown and want to help do what we can. I’m only posting this to maybe motivate you to do what you can, when you can, if you can, to help vulnerable families in our community during this time.”

Congratulations to the couple! We wish them health and happiness in the future.

