Bigger crowds at Bellevue Berry Farm this season as staff highlight new attractions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Visiting a pumpkin patch is one of the quintessential fall-time activities. Staff at the Bellevue Berry Farm say this year, business has been good thanks to more fall-like weather and more people wanting to get out of the house.

The farm is also a venue space for weddings, co-owner Zach Schafer said it's seen an increase in business as well.

"People are booking events without even doing a tour that's how many we're doing right now," he said. "It's a lot to handle but that's what we do."

The Higher crowds come as the farm is offering new attractions including a zip line for kids and adults and barrel car trains. They've also upgraded props and visual effects around the farm.

