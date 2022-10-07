Greater Omaha Chamber hosts 4th Annual Conference on Opportunity, Diversity and Equity

OMAHA, Neb. — According to a news release from Greater Omaha Chamber, the 4th Annual Conference on Opportunity, Diversity, and Equity was hosted on Thursday, October 6. The Conference was held at the CHI Health Center and was in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was impressed by not only the turnout but the active participation by all attendees at this year’s conference," said Dell Nared, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Greater Omaha Chamber. "The people that showed up at the CHI Center ready to make a difference are what made this a successful event. This is a great step forward on Omaha’s path to positive change in our community and I can’t wait to see the progress we’ve made at next year’s conference,”

The news release stated that almost 800 individuals pre-registered for the event. The event, says the chamber, sought to empower attendees to transform their workplace for the better and equip them to take action and break down the barriers to equality. Special guest speakers were Janet Stovall, global head of DEI at NeuroLeadership Institute and founder of DEI consultancy, and Jeff Raikes, former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Next year’s conference will be Oct. 20, 2023.

