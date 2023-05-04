'It's not Christmas, but it's darn near': Omaha businesses gear up for Berkshire weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every shop 3 News Now stepped into in the Old Market on Thursday said the weekend of the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting can be big for business. It's when thousands from around the country and the world descend on Omaha to hear from Warren Buffett.

"It's one of the biggest weekends of the year (for) us," said Jay Flint, who runs the Downtown Omaha location of the high-end clothing store Overland Sheepskin. "It's not Christmas, but it's darn near because of the quality of the customer that we're getting."

The meeting returned to Omaha last year after two years without it because of the pandemic. But Flint thinks traffic was a little subdued last year even still.

"We're hoping this is the first year (back) we get a full grouping of people from across the world to see us here for Berkshire," he said.

Of course, it's not just the high-end stores that'll see increased traffic. The Old Market Candy shop next door said they expect to see some more visitors, too.

"I still get people asking 'Does Warren (Buffett) come in here?'" joked Co-owner Mike Pivonka, who says the billionaire hasn't yet visited.

Even without the shareholders visiting, the warm weather this weekend is likely to get people out and about.

"We have that, and the farmer's market starts up this weekend too, so that's a nice plus," Pivonka said. "The place is really popping."

The schedule of events includes much more than the meeting at CHI Health Center for shareholders.

Insider the arena, they'll be a shopping day tomorrow. Participants need a meeting credential. Before the meeting is Saturday afternoon are Q&A sessions. Saturday evening, there's a "picnic" at Nebraska Furniture Mart. Sunday morning in the "Invest in Yourself" 5K that runs through downtown.

