Meta, Facebook's parent company, expands data center under construction near Omaha again

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Facebook's parent company announced plans Thursday to expand a data center it is building in the Omaha suburbs again.

A Meta spokesperson said the social media giant now plans to build a ninth building in the complex it is constructing in Papillion and Springfield southwest of Omaha in Sarpy County.

The company said the data center will cost more than $1.5 billion and eventually include four million square feet.

Meta plans to complete the project it began in 2017 by the end of 2024. About 150 people are already maintaining computers at the site that is eventually expected to employ about 300. Six of the nine buildings are already operational.

Meta said all of the data center's electricity will come from renewable energy, including wind farms in northeast Nebraska and Kansas.

Several other major companies have built data centers in the area around the Meta data center, including Google, Yahoo, Travelers Insurance and Fidelity Investments.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.