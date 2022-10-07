Nebraska shoppers preparing for holidays: 'We're getting great deals earlier'

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Retailers are preparing early for the holiday season. Already stores at Nebraska Crossing are seeing holiday shoppers in October, well before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While some consumers might still be choosing a Halloween costume this year, shoppers we caught up with say it's good to start sooner rather than later on finding a good deal.

At Nebraska Crossing we found bargain hunters galore who were eager to take advantage of sales from handbags to shoes.

"We start holiday shopping, I feel like, pretty early but we've started extra early this year," shopper Danielle Baker said.

"I'm not shy to say, 'Hey, can I get a break on this?' on every single cash register I go to," shopper Eric Hall said.

"I was here shopping today for tennis shoes and I found a great deal at the Reebok store, found some on sale, a real great bargain and the shoes are so comfortable and I am excited," shopper Dorothy Jackson said.

And shoppers should feel excited with all kinds of sales.

Target's "Deal Days" run until Oct. 8 with hundreds of thousands of sales on items and brands. Amazon kicks off its sale for Prime members next week from Oct. 11-12 which includes deals on electronics, kitchen goods and toys. Walmart has discounts on items starting next week.

One Bankrate survey reports half of holiday shoppers will start their shopping early by the end of October. Blogger Nicole McDonald writes for MomSavesMoney.net and says that move will serve you well.

"It helps you spread that budget out. If you don't have the money saved already for Christmas, taking a little chunk in October and then in November and December is a little bit easier to swallow than two weeks of excessive spending," McDonald said.

She says stores are taking notice of customers getting a head start on the gift-giving season. With supply chain and shipping issues last year, folks were worried their items wouldn't arrive on time so the shopping started early. Now stores are catering to this growing trend.

"We're getting those sales earlier and we're getting great deals earlier. You don't have to wait for Black Friday anymore. You can find those deals now," McDonald said.

Seasons may change, but it's the people that define when they start and end.

"Every season seems to get earlier and earlier. I think I saw Halloween stuff out in August which was mind-blowing," McDonald said.

For those eager to start bargain hunting, Reebok and Under Armour are offering 50% off their footwear with Coach and Kate Spade offering 70% off storewide.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.