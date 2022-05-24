Nebraska to receive $260K in Ford deceptive advertising settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Forty-one out of 50 states in the U.S. will receive funds in a settlement leveled with Ford Motor Company, and Nebraska is set to receive a cut as well.

On Monday, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that the state will receive $260,112.63. It is unclear where the funds will be distributed once the state receives the disbursement from the settlement, which is part of the larger $19.2 million that will be distributed among the 40 other states.

The settlement centers on alleged deceptive advertising for two categories of Ford models: the 2013-2014 C-Max Hybrid and the 2011-2014 Super Duty Pickup Trucks in the F-250, F-350 and F-450 models. The attorneys general claim that the marketing surrounding the hybrids misrepresented gas mileage and real-world fuel economy, which at one point touted its performances over the Toyota Prius.

As a result, the 2013-2014 C-Max Hybrid's fuel economy rating had to be lowered twice.

The 2011-2014 Super Duty Pickup Trucks, on the other hand, were advertised as "Best-in-Class" by Ford in regard to its hauling and towing capabilities. The attorneys general investigated the elements that factored into Ford's calculations for the "Best-in-Class" boast and found that the statement was conditional only when omitting other elements, which ultimately would not be available to regular consumers.

Reuters also published the news about the $19.2 settlement. At the time of 3 News Now's publication, Ford Motor Co. shares were trading at $12.37, 3.6% lower than the market's open.

