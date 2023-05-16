Next-gen grocery cart rolls out in Omaha and 4 other cities at Whole Foods Market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A cart that can scan your groceries, weigh your produce and check you out? It's called a Dash Cart and the new version launched at Whole Foods Market stores in five cities today including Omaha.

Amazon announced the concept a few years ago, which the company says is all about time.

“Amazon has a customer obsession and that's what works best for customers and how can we get them what they need when they want it on time?” said Andy Diorio from Amazon. “And so, what this technology enables them to do in their busy lives is get what they need, and get out and live their lives as quickly as possible.”

The new carts are a bit different than the originals, influenced by customer feedback, including a bigger size and more weather resistant.

