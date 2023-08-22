Old Market bar Eat The Worm closes doors after 14 years citing rodents, building code problems

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Old Market bar Eat the Worm announced it's shutting its doors following issues with rodents and concerns about building safety.

Here's what the business said on Facebook:

"Many of you are aware of our rodent problem. Master Splinter and his unwashed feet have made quite a ruckus around downtown.

While it’s true that many downtown places see rats in alleys or unsecured basements, it shouldn’t be anywhere near food service. We are sorry your trust in us was violated.

Our landlord recently performed some renovations on his exterior walls which left holes into the building. For a few weeks. We believe this is the access point. When the problem was noticed, we reached out to pest control and the health department. Up until today, we were as vigilant as possible.

Today’s events have changed our focus. We just learned this building has some code violations. They are serious enough that the building will not be allowed to be occupied. This means we are closed, immediately.

There are many emotions and heavy shoulders around here. We are very concerned for our staff and their families. We are sad to leave this place we have called home for 14 years.

We will miss seeing our favorite people.

Hopefully, not for too long. We have secured a nearby spot for The Worm to relocate. This happened more quickly than we could have anticipated. So we are unsure of how quickly we can move. Keep an eye on us for the where and when.

Thank you for 14 years Omaha. We hope for many more. This time in a cleaner and more secured space."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.