Old Market business offers different perspective on co-warehousing; flexible space for small businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I am going to make a fall candle which is amber, oak, and citrus. So it's part of our fall collection," said Doug Treadway, owner of ELEVEN//Three candles.

Treadway perfects his craft choosing the delicate smells of soy candles, wax melts, car diffusers and room sprays. He's been at his candle business since 2020.

"Space was definetely an issue," Treadway said. "It was like here's our make-table, here's our couch, our living room. We really wanted to separate our work and home-life balance."

That's what inspired Treadway to come to Elevator, a co-warehouse and community space. The company has been open since October. He's been here since May. The space was made for businesses like Treadway's.

"What we're doing here is creating a community for e-commerce companies, small businesses for physical goods," Shannon Lerda, co-founder said. "We also provide programming, meet-ups and lunch and learns in order to grow and scale their business," she said.

At the moment, it features 68 companies, 180 members, and that's only at 75% of its capacity.

The company has a loading dock where business owners can ship and receive items, faster than going to a UPS or Post Office.

"We just really didn't have anything like this in Omaha," Treadway said. "It's always start it out of your house and get a full-blown building. Whereas here, it gives you that hybrid, that in-between feeling," he said.

Rent for the individual spaces range between $350 and $2900 a month and is by a month-to-month basis depending on how much space you need.

"Our business is here to help them," Emiliano Lerda, co-founder said. "So giving them the option to sign up for a month-to-month lease is something that takes away a lot of stress and that fear of long-term commitment."

Besides Treadway's candle-shop, the space features a photography studio, a CBD company, a news publication and other amenities.

The space is open 24/7 so members can come and work whenever they want. Folks interested can book a tour online.

