Omaha City Council approves plan for new Costco in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Costco plans to put another store in the Omaha metro area — this time out west.

The city council approved the preliminary layout of the facility planned for 180th and West Maple.

The plan got some pushback with one resident in that area telling the council he fears traffic will bleed into his neighborhood. Attorney for Costco, Larry Jobeun, responded by saying the only way Costco customers drive through the neighborhoods is if they’re lost.

Jobeun also told the council that the new location will have double the amount of gas pumps that are currently at the Costco location on 126th Street and Dodge West Dodge Road, which hopefully will alleviate potential traffic issues on the 36-acre site.

This will be the fourth Costco in Nebraska, and the third in the metro, with another location in Sarpy County.

