Omaha City Council passes agreement bringing Google Fiber to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More high-speed internet service is coming to Omaha.

The Omaha City Council approved an agreement with Google Fiber Tuesday allowing the company to put in a fiber optic network across all areas of the city.

The company said they plan to start the project next year, beginning in the area of I-680 and then expanding to the rest of the city.

Councilmembers were adamant that residents located in all parts of the city should be able to access the service.

State law prohibits the city from collecting a fee for the service, but city attorneys said they hope the Nebraska Legislature can soon change the law so the city of Omaha can collect a two percent fee. Google Fiber has agreed to pay the fee, if legal.

This comes as Lincoln-based company Allo recently announced plans to bring fiber-optic internet to Sarpy County.