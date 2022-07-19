Pitch Black finalist: Ital Vital Living

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pitch Black has announced its top five finalists for the business competition.

Designed to promote entrepreneurship, the competition features local minority-owned businesses competing for a chance to win $10,000.

Here on KMTV, we'll be featuring each of those finalists.

The owner of Ital Vital Living took her passion for healthy living and turned it into a business.

3 News Now anchor and reporter Alyssa Curtis shares what she would do with the grand prize.

"I really wanted to change my lifestyle. I saw a lot of my family members have a lot of health issues and I'm younger and so what can I do right now to help myself so I'm not in the same predicament when I get older," said Imani Murray.

What started as a healthy living decision for Murray turned into a successful business. Ital Vital Living sells smoothies, juices, smoothie bowls and more.

"It's about healthy eating, making yourself feel good with the foods you put in your body," said Murray. "There's a lot of learning curves when it comes to the business side of things, having to make sure you have stock for stuff, so there's definitely been a learning curve, but we're very thankful to be here."

Ital Vital just hit their one-year mark at their brick-and-mortar location. They say winning the competition will help them with that growth and continue making their yummy smoothies

"We applied to Pitch Black because we needed more funding and since our capacity has been growing so much with juices we need new machinery so we need a juicer to provide all these juices for everyone," said Murray.

Murray says she's had her eye on a new juicer for a long time. With the rate they're expanding, it's vital for Ital Vital.

