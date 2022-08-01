Pitch Black: Finally Voyage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Imagine being able to explore anywhere you’d want to go in the world; virtual tours let users do just that, all without leaving their couch.

Omaha business owner, Fatou Sogoyou Bekeyi is looking to make his mark on the virtual travel industry.

The West African native started up Finally Voyage after running a similar company that gave tours across Africa. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he saw an opportunity to expand internationally.

Once it’s launched, Finally Voyage will connect users to hosts that are in their desired locations anywhere around the world. Those users can choose to go on free tours, or personalized tours without leaving home, for $50 an hour.

"They can literally sit on their couch anywhere and visit any country that they can think of as long as we have trusted hosts available in those countries," Sogoyou Bekeyi said.

Half the funds generated from the tours will go to the hosts. Bekeyi says the model has proven successful in Africa and is excited to expand these virtual tours across the globe.

"Delivering exceptional virtual experiences is what we’re good at," he said. "We want to keep doing that by connecting people to their own world."

Finally Voyage will officially launch at the end of the month.

