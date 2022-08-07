Pitch Black winners announced on Saturday; $10K top prize awarded to Omaha restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now shared the stories of all five Pitch Black finalists over the past few weeks and on Saturday, a winner was announced.

The Pitch Black event is hosted each year by the Midland African Chamber of Commerce to create opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in Nebraska.

Saturday, KMTV’s Serese Cole emceed the event where the winner was announced. Five finalists have been in competition to receive the top prize of $10,000, though the chamber says the importance of Pitch Black goes beyond money.

"It's really important for Black and Brown businesses, get the support they need, you know, in terms of establishing and growing their businesses. Access to capital sometimes can be a challenge when they talk to banks, you know, or like raising funds. So, this is a great way for those Black and Brown businesses to excel, not just the money, but also to get the support that they need," said Midland African Chamber Vice President of Strategic Planning, Marco LeRoc.

Nina Sodgi with the Okra African Grill took home the top prize this year and will receive the $10,000 award. Second place went to Robert Ekpai, Topkifer Inc, $5,000; Third Place, Imani Murray, Ital Vital Living, $2500 and Investors Choice, $5,000; Fourth Place, Ty Narred, Meraki Montessori, $1,000; Fifth Place, Fatou Sogoyou-Bekey, Finally Voyage, $1,000.

KMTV was proud to sponsor this event.

