The challenges of drawing businesses to River's Edge in CB: 'Everybody kind of just stopped'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — It can take years to attract more businesses and amenities to an area. One example is River's Edge in Council Bluffs. It features public spaces and a prime view of the Missouri River.

One business owner taking a change in the area is Bablue Taddy. He's opening a restaurant called Mercy Thai at River's Edge Parkway.

Taddy saw it as a good opportunity since it is the first Thai restaurant in the area, but he sees a need for some growth.

"I think I might have to do a lot of advertisement and stuff like that since it's not a business area yet," Taddy said.

Over the past 15 years, there have been plans to develop along the riverfront in Council Bluffs. Three years ago, an office building at 4201 Rivers Edge Parkway opened.

Iowa West Foundation's Brenda Mainwaring admits that it's been a struggle to get tenants despite its proximity to downtown Omaha and a view of the city's skyline.

"We opened just a little bit before COVID started and everybody kind of just stopped because they didn't know how to make decisions at that time," Mainwaring said.

Another issue is the interstate interchange has been under construction for a year and a half.

"It's the West Broadway, and 480, and getting across the bridge in Omaha, getting north and south on I-29; everything's been torn up as they completely rebuild that interchange," Mainwaring said.

There's a lot of space for opportunity. The office building at River's Edge has four floors and is only half occupied. There are also lots that haven't developed yet.

"The city did put out a request for proposals over the last couple of months. We did receive a few of those responses back and those responses will include mixed-use buildings, a lot of multi-family residential, perhaps some row housing," City Chief of Staff Brandon Garrett said.

Mainwaring hopes business owners keep an open mind about her hometown.

"There's a lot of preconceived ideas about Council Bluffs. My current mantra is it's a river, not an ocean, and we really need to be thinking about ourselves as a region," Mainwaring said.

In the meantime, Taddy is seizing the day, grateful he's jumped on an opportunity on the Iowa side of the river.

"I just think, 'Oh this is the best place,'" Taddy said.

A new coffee shop is also planned for River's Edge coming next year.

