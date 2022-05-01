'The Woodstock of capitalism': Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting returns to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Berkshire was back in town.

“Every year it's a pilgrimage to come back and participate in the stockholder initiatives here and it's the Woodstock of Capitalism,” said Randy Norton, CEO of Multi-Grain Properties.

The Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting made its return to the CHI Health Center Saturday. This is the first meeting held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I've got to say, I've been here several times before but it's just it so much more this time,” said attendee Eric Silberger.

Those in attendance were excited to be back.

“It's the fun of seeing the exhibit hall and the things you can shop for and also learn from the oracle of Omaha right. We're all here learning how to be better businessmen and better people and better family members,” said Norton.

The anticipation showed as so many packed the convention center to hear the wise words of Warren Buffet and his business partner Charlie Munger.

Thousands of people from all over the world came here to Omaha for this special weekend. One traveler told 3 News Now that he wasn't going to let anything come between him and some investing advice from Warren Buffet.

“This has been my passion and seeing these two sages talking about the principles and philosophy of value investing is one of the most rewarding experiences that I had ever had,” said attendee Jingshu Zhang.

Zhang had quite the adventure getting to Omaha as Friday night's weather delayed his flight.

“It was supposed to land at 10:40 but ended up landing at about 2 a.m. and I woke this morning at about 6:30 to take a breakfast and come here to see these guys,” said Zhang.

His determination to see the so-called dynamic duo was shared among many here who want to bear witness to them while they still can.

“This isn't going to last forever and so I hope we can make it three more years and it be 60 years of partnership,” said Norton.

“I just wanna grasp this chance and see them in person,” said Zhang.

Each person walking away from the meeting was more enriched than when they walked in. Ready to pass on invaluable knowledge.

“I want my teammates my family and my children to all learn from Charlie and Warren (for) the rest of my life. These are our teachers,” said Norton.

Attendees noted a slightly smaller crowd this year, though they said the atmosphere was as great as it's ever been.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.