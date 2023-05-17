Thousands gather in Downtown Omaha for women's leadership conference

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More than 3,000 people attended the 2023 ICAN Women’s Leadership Conference at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday for the event's 30th year.

Some attendees also joined virtually from as far away as Nigeria. Five countries and more than 450 companies were represented.

They gathered to spark conversations about a range of topics including organizational growth and sustainability.

"We feel like a day to not only focus on your development but to get in a room with fellow leaders, across industry, across demographic, across geography, to really gather for a day to be empowered with a shared message. It's just really important,” said Allison Zach, director of marketing, communications and events.

The conference wasn't exclusively for women; a breakout session was also offered for men on the topic of supporting women in the workplace.

