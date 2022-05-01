Warren Buffet gives insight on several financial topics at Berkshire meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Berkshire Hathaway's meeting on Saturday, Warren Buffet spoke with attendees for hours and was answering questions.

The chairman gave insight into business and investing.

During the several hour-long talk and Q&A session Buffet touched on subjects like Bitcoin, the stock market and his own company's culture.

Another big topic was inflation.

Buffet says no one knows what inflation will increase to, but it swindles everyone.

“The best protection against inflation still is your own personal earning bar. You play the violin very well you'll do reasonably well in inflation. Quite better than other people. People will pay you to do that so your skills will not be taken away,” said Buffet.

Buffet says he looks at Berkshire as a painting. Saying it's an ever-expanding canvas and built to forever.

He reassured investors the company will endure long after he is gone.

