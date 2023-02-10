Save on your Super Bowl party spread during these inflationary times

Even if your favorite team isn't playing this Super Bowl Sunday, there's always something to look forward to, like a gathering with friends and all that party food.

But prices on Super Bowl snacks will add up this year, thanks to grocery inflation. So we found some ways to save on food and party supplies.

Great food to serve this year

At the Back Porch Saloon, manager Mike Salon has some big ideas for the big game.

For Eagles fans, he suggests serving two Philadelphia specials, "cheesesteak and pretzels!" His restaurant is even bringing in famous Amoroso rolls from Philly (your party will score extra points if you can get them, too).

If you are hosting Kansas City fans, Salon says think barbecue.

"We will be serving barbecue sliders," he said.

For everyone else, he suggests chili dips and nachos, which are always a big hit at his restaurant on game day.

Salon's other great tip if you are serving a group at home: think small bites, which make it easier for everyone and more affordable for you.

"Smaller servings are always better," he said, "because you can come and go from them."

His secret tip: Buy mini slider buns, not full-size buns, for your sandwiches or barbecue.

Prices up on most food

What about prices?

E-commerce accelerator Pattern recently looked at the prices of some popular Super Bowl snacks.

They expect shoppers to pay more for:

Tortilla chips (+5%)

Crackers (+17%)

Mozzarella sticks (+27%)

Mayonnaise (+35%)

Ranch dressing (+26)

Plastic and paper products are more expensive too, including:

Paper plates (+15%)

Plastic cups (+12%)



To save, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge says if you have a Sam's Club, Costco, or BJ's club membership, this is one time to buy the extra large quantity wholesale.

"You can get that big vat of queso or those giant bags of chips," she said.

Or she suggests having a potluck.

"People love to show off their famous chili recipe for example," she said.

Pattern's Dallin Hatch says inflation is still crashing our Super Bowl gatherings, even as the rate of inflation drops.

"Prices will continue to increase but at a slower rate," he said, "and that’s generally what we’re seeing across the consumer landscape."

There is some good news ahead of the big game.

Pattern's data shows some price drops year-over-year:

Chicken wings (-13%)

Beer (-3%)

Nacho cheese (-13%)

They are all down in price because of 2021's big price spikes, meaning that chicken wings are finally affordable again.

One last money-saving tip: If you are ordering delivery or going to a restaurant like the Back Porch, ask about what Super Bowl promotions they have.

Salon, a big Eagles fan himself, will be dishing out hot cheesesteak sandwiches, just like they serve back on Broad Street in Philly.

"The star of the show will absolutely be our specials," he said.

That way you don't waste your money.

________________________

