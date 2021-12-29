The Great Resignation: What to know before quitting in 2022

In 2020 we saw massive layoffs. But in 2021, the tides turned during what is being called The Great Resignation.

Millions of people decided they did not want to return to the office full time, as companies began calling them back.

That, in turn, forced businesses to re-evaluate how they retain talent, as more than four million workers quit their jobs.

And as we enter 2022, economists expect workers to continue to look elsewhere in search of greener pastures.

Pursuing his life-long dream

Until this summer, Jake Leber was a TV news producer.

While he found his job satisfying, the long hours were too much during the pandemic.

"We work holidays, we work weekends, we work overnights, and you have to make sacrifices in your life to do it," Leber said.

He knew he wasn't fulfilling his life-long dream.

So Leber is now hosting trivia shows in local nightclubs and working remotely for a trivia company during the day.

"I always wanted to do something interesting and keep my mind active, as opposed to giving me a paycheck every month," he said.

What to know before making the jump

Leber is now like millions of Americans who reassessed their priorities during the pandemic and decided they did not want to go back to the 9 to 5 grind.

Lisa Rowan is a consumer finance expert with "Forbes Advisor." She says the first thing you want to do is make a plan.

"Take an inventory of your spending, your obligations, and the different factors that you might have to make up for if you leave a job," she said, "so that you can plan for some financial security in 2022."

Rowan says to be clear on your objectives.

For instance, do you want to quit your current job, with all its benefits and paid time off?

Or are you hoping to stay remote in the coming years?

"You might be able to negotiate some differences in how you do your work at your current company," Rowan said.

"So if you're dissatisfied with something in your current job, whether it's the hours you work, the responsibilities that you have, whether or not you can work from home or you have to go to the office, now's the time to have that conversation and go into it with an open mind," she said.

And above all, take your time. Rowan says, think it out, as there’s no big hurry right now.

"Do not just stop showing up for your current job," she said. "You need to think ahead about what's going to be smart for your long-term career and your long-term work satisfaction."

Jake Leber loves his new career and urges everyone to follow their dreams if they can afford it.

"Finding joy in the day to day is so much more important than the paycheck to me," Leber said

That way, you don't waste your money.

__________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.