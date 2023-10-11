New therapy offers promising look at the future of cancer treatment

Michelle Finley's cancer journey began in 2017 with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma — a type of breast cancer that starts in the milk ducts of a woman and moves into nearby tissue.

Finley said she was reluctant to drive 70 miles to the Mayo Clinic to get a second opinion, but is now grateful that she did because doctors were able to perform a mastectomy to remove two tumors in her left breast and reconstruct it after.

Finley also qualified for the Mayo Clinic's proton beam therapy program, which has been shown to reduce radiation exposure to surrounding tissue.

Proton radiation is newer than conventional X-ray radiation, in which wider beams kill cancer cells and shrink tumors, but also impact nearby healthy cells. With proton radiation, a device called a gantry moves around a patient while thin beams of intense protons go precisely to the cancer, meaning there is a lower chance of damage occurring to healthy cells.

Typically, proton radiation treatments last 25 sessions over about five weeks. But Dr. Robert Mutter at the Mayo Clinic has found that a higher dose in 15 sessions over three weeks is just as effective and has fewer side effects.

"If we can give the treatment in a shorter period of time, that may enable more patients to have access to proton therapy," Dr. Mutter told Scripps News.

Mayo has one of 42 proton therapy centers in the U.S. But high demand and price can be a barrier for many patients. The treatment can range anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000, and Medicare or insurance coverage varies.

"There's increasing access to it," Mutter said. "But we're still figuring out who are the optimal patients for this newer technology."

As for Michelle, she just celebrated her 52nd birthday and remains part of the breast cancer survivor community online. She said she wants others to know that it's okay to get a second opinion, and that they're not alone.

"I'm now a six-year survivor this month," she said. "And I don't think about it as much anymore."

