1,000 CNH Industrial workers strike in Iowa, Wisconsin

Posted at 9:02 AM, May 03, 2022
More than 1,000 workers at two CNH Industrial plants went on strike Monday in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment.

The United Auto Workers union said the workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, went on strike at noon after contract talks faltered. The action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong strike at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers at that equipment maker.

“Our members at CNHi strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the union’s Agricultural Implement Department.

The company, which is based in the United Kingdom, said in a statement that it is disappointed it couldn’t reach an agreement with the union, and it remains committed to the bargaining process. CNH Industrial has more than 37,000 employees total.

“We recognize the union’s decision creates high anxiety among our represented employees in Burlington and Racine, as well as our other employees, our customers, and our community,” said CNH Industrial, which plans to release its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

