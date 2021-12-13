2 buildings in tiny Iowa town of Thor gutted by fire

THOR, Iowa (AP) —THOR, Iowa (AP) — The small north-central Iowa town of Thor took a hit last week when two buildings along its main street were gutted by fire. The Messenger reports fire was discovered late Friday night, first in Thor's old Humboldt Trust and Savings Bank building. Soon, the entire building and the vacant building next to it were engulfed in flames. Thor Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Olson, who lives around the corner from the buildings, learned of the fire when someone banged on his door late Friday night and he stuck his head out to see the flames. Firefighters from seven departments worked through most of the night to put out the flames.