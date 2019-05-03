Menu

Watch
News2019 Flood

Actions

I-29 may reopen early for Memorial Day

Posted: 10:08 AM, May 03, 2019
Updated: 2019-05-03 15:08:27Z
items.[0].image.alt
mapa i-29

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — I-29 may reopen early for Memorial Day, according to our news partners at the Omaha World-Herald.

Construction crews have made great progress at several places that received major damage from the March floods, said Scott Suhr, transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation's District 4 Office.

The area that may open includes: I-29 between the U.S. Highway 34 interchange near Glenwood and the Iowa-Missouri border, the Highway 34 connection between Glenwood and Bellevue, and I-29 north of the Crescent interchange, according to the World-Herald.

The World-Herald reports that June was the original target to reopen the interstate. A Memorial Day opening would beat that goal and provide a key connection to Kansas City and beyond in time for the big travel holiday.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Complete coverage of the Flood of 2019

Complete coverage of the Flood of 2019