Volunteers band together to build beds for flood victims

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After a long day, getting into bed may be the thing you want to do the most, but for some families who lost everything in the flood, that may not be a reality.

On Friday, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, made it their mission to build beds for kids who lost their beds in the floods.

“Children do not do well in school if they do not have a good meal and they don’t have a good night’s rest,” says Vicki McDougall, with Sleep in Heavenly Peace South Dakota.

McDougall was one of many volunteers from out of state, along with locals who came to help make 100 twin sized beds.

“We do everything from cutting, to sanding, to assembling the beds, then we go ahead and we stain them, and brand them with fire,” says Dustin Fulton, Co-President of S.H.P. Omaha. “When people hear about kids, they always want to help kids who are in need, and that’s especially true when it’s kids in an emergency situation, such as a flood that happened and so the outpouring from the local community and from the larger community has been great.”

Which is what helped bring McDougall to Omaha, wanting to help families going through tough times.

If you know any child that needs a bed after losing their bed in the flood, visit shpbeds.org to fill out an application. Be sure to include 68101 in the area code even if they don’t live in that area code so S.H.P. knows it’s a flood victim.

