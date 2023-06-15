3 KCFD firefighters sent to hospital while battling 4-alarm blaze in northeast KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least seven Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department firefighters have suffered heat exposure and burns while battling a warehouse fire in northeast KCMO that started shortly after noon Thursday.

Several callers reported heavy smoke and fire from a warehouse around 12:10 p.m. at 3526 Nicholson Avenue, where Pioneer Pallet Brokerage Company is located.

KCFD firefighters reported heavy smoke that could be seen from a distance while they were en route to the blaze.

More than 150 firefighters have responded to the scene, which was upgraded to a four-alarm fire shortly after 2 p.m.

Firefighters initially tried to extinguish the fire from the inside, but were ordered to evacuate the building and fight it defensively from the outside due to the risk of collapse.

KCFD spokesperson Jason Spreitzer said seven firefighters have sustained injuries. Four were treated at the scene and three were transported to a local hospital.

The North Kansas City Fire Department helped transport the injured firefighters to the hospital, Spreitzer said.

There is a large propane tank on site, but KCFD said it had been shut off.

Spreitzer said the warehouse stores pallets, which burn hot and long, but there are no chemicals.

Two firetrucks also sustained heavy damage as crews battled the fire.

The Mid-America Regional Council said its Air Quality Program is monitoring the air and has detected "a small increase in particulate matter" in the greater downtown Kansas City area.

Weather sensors also have detected the smoke generated by the fire, but the readings are "moderate" and ozone remains the primary air-quality issue Thursday for Kansas City.

Sensors are starting to pick up some smoke from this fire around the Metro. Good news the readings are 'Moderate' and the fire looks less intense on our cameras now. Our main air quality concern today continues to be Ozone. @KSHB41 #41Weather pic.twitter.com/0TJ1IpxHCW — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) June 15, 2023

This is breaking and KSHB will have more information as soon as it's available.

—