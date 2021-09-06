Admirers still urging sainthood for chaplain killed on 9/11, Father Mychal Judge

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the people killed in the 9/11 terror attacks, Mychal Judge, a Catholic chaplain with New York's fire department, left a uniquely complex legacy that continues to evolve 20 years after his death.

Some of Judge's many admirers argue he should be considered for sainthood, with a new initiative to be launched in the coming days. Some depict him as a reason why the U.S. Catholic church should be more welcoming to LGBTQ people.

A gay man, he ministered to vulnerable populations such as homeless persons and people with addiction or HIV/AIDS. Judge rushed to the scene when the World Trade Center was attacked, and was killed by debris from the falling south tower as he prayed for rescuers and victims.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.