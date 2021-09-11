'I would not pick a different day to have my birthday' Omaha man born on 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One Omaha family had obviously mixed reactions on September 11, 2001; Kathleen Kauth and Andrew Fisher of Omaha welcomed their second son Brendan that evening.

“For us it’s normal. One of the best days of our lives was one of the worst days in our country’s history and a lot of people’s lives,” said Kauth.

September 11, 2001 was one of the most tragic days in our nation’s history, with more than 3,000 innocent lives lost.

But according to the Washington Post, over 13,000 babies were born in the US on 9/11, including Brendan Kauth-Fisher.

“I remember thinking what are we bringing our son into? But at the same time, it was very task-focused that day, let’s get our son out safely,” said Fisher.

Kathleen Kauth and Andrew Fisher got to the hospital around noon and already knew what transpired that morning.

Andrew was in the US Army Reserves, recently taking command of a transportation company and knowing he could be deployed as soon as the next day.

So with the TV on in the background, they had a decision to make, should they wait a day to induce birth?

“I was absolutely adamant that we, I’m not letting other people change our plans that’s how terrorism works. It makes people change and react and I was determined that I would not be doing that and I was very afraid that he would be called up immediately and not get a chance to meet his child,” said Kauth.

“I guess that sentiment is something that is really impactful for me,” said Kauth-Fisher. “It’s something that I’ve definitely grown very proud of over the years.”

Brendan, now in school at UNL and in the ROTC program, came out 11 pounds and one ounce that evening.

“I would not pick a different day to have my birthday on,” said Kauth-Fisher.

That being said, around middle school he told his parents he didn’t want to celebrate his birthday on 9/11.

“I need to do something to give back because all these people died right, but I was born, I’m here, they’re not — and I want to do something to, do something to kind of offset that,” said Kauth-Fisher.

Instead, he’s turned it into a day of service. He’s helped the First Responders Foundation and runs stairs at Memorial Stadium to commemorate first responders that climbed the stairs of the burning twin towers.

“And then you just think, these guys did this but they knew they might die...sorry this is ....just kind of tears me up, chokes me up thinking about how heroic these guys were,” said Kauth-Fisher.

His parents say they’re so proud of how his birthday has impacted him and how patriotic he’s become.

“Serving his country feeds his soul,” said Kauth.

After finishing school, Andrew plans to commission as an infantry officer in the US Army and is looking to make it a career.