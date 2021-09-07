Nearly 3,000 flags honor 9/11 victims at Memorial Park in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nearly 3,000 American flags are waving at Memorial Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 almost two decades ago.

On Friday, volunteers planted one flag for each victim of the 9/11 attacks.

Lynn Castrianno lost her brother that devastating day.

Since then, she's worked on this flag display.

"The flags are all tagged with the person's name and their age and the location, and the way that we put the flags out is that we have the flags out by location, so when you come and look at the flags, the north tower victims are all together, the rescue personnel are all together, each plane, flight 77, all together," said Castrianno.

The flags will be on display at Memorial Park one week longer than usual to help mark the 20th anniversary.

