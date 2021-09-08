The 3 News Now 9/11 Timeline: A breakdown of that day's events
What was happening in Omaha and across the nation
Gulnara Samoilova/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the south tower of the World Trade Center, left, begins to collapse after a terrorist attack on the landmark buildings in New York. (AP Photo/Gulnara Samoilova, File)
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 18:16:06-04
OMAHA, NEB. (KMTV) — This year, Sept. 11 marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks.
Here's a timeline of local and national events that happened that day. All times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time.
Made with Visme Infographic Maker
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.