WEB EXTRA: KMTV staffers, one in Omaha and one in New York, share memories of 9/11

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reporter Jon Kipper spoke with two KMTV staffers who experienced September 11 in very different ways.

Robert Macdonald, affectionately known around the station as 'Bobby Mac,' was working for KMTV that day. He remembers people in the Downtown Omaha office towers leaving the building because people just didn't know what to expect.

Meanwhile, Digital Content Manager Katrina Markel, was living in Weehawken, NJ along the Hudson River within sight of the New York City skyline. An Iowa native, she recalls hearing sirens and fighter jets for hours on that day and the burning smell that lingered in the city for weeks after the attack. The tragedy was part of the reason Katrina decided to go to journalism school.

Watch snippets from those interviews above.

