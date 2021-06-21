American Airlines canceling dozens of flights daily

OMAHA, Neb. (CNN and KMTV) — American Airlines is canceling flights around the country.

According to CNN, 120 flights were canceled this Saturday and going forward the airline expects to cancel 50 to 80 flights a day.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors' challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline's Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified, so they can make travel adjustments in advance.