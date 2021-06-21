Watch
American Airlines canceling dozens of flights daily

Jenny Kane/AP
This June 2, 2021, photo shows an American Airlines aircraft at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 21, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (CNN and KMTV) — American Airlines is canceling flights around the country.

According to CNN, 120 flights were canceled this Saturday and going forward the airline expects to cancel 50 to 80 flights a day.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors' challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline's Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified, so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

