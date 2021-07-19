Watch
Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 14:42:04-04

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Cedar Falls say a father and his young son were killed in a barn collapse.

Officials say the incident happened Friday evening when fire crews were called to a rural Cedar Falls home for a report of traumatic injuries. Arriving crews found the bodies of the man and boy trapped in the collapsed barn.

Justin Stockdale, superintendent of Dike-New Hartford Community Schools, identified the victims in a letter to school patrons as Andy Kaufman and his son, Beckett Kaufman.

Stockdale said the boy was set to enter the fourth grade this fall. Officials had not released other details of the collapse by Monday morning.

