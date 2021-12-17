At least 24 tornadoes confirmed this week in Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — At least two dozen tornadoes tore through parts of Nebraska and Iowa earlier this week as part of a powerful storm system that swept across the Great Plains and Midwest earlier this week.

The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed tornadoes that stretched across a swath from south-central Nebraska to northeastern Iowa.

The service says more tornadoes in those states are likely to be confirmed as storm teams continued to assess damage on the ground Friday. The service says nine of those tornadoes rated an EF2, with wind speeds of 111-135 mph. The others were moderate EF1 or weak EF0 tornadoes.