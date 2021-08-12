A cheery kick-off to the school year: Mercy High School brings back beloved tradition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Back-to-school season is in full force, with Mercy High School kicking off its welcome day tradition!

Every year, student ambassadors at the all-girls school greet first-year girls with cheers, colorful signs and welcome shouts.

Mercy High is welcoming 80 ninth graders to school this fall.

One senior says this tradition is the perfect way to get girls pumped for school.

"Most people don't really like going to school, so if you can make school fun, and make everybody feel welcomed at school, that's what Mercy does," said Claire Coniglio.

They also decorated the new students’ lockers for their first day of school.

