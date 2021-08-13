Back to School in Ralston

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Today was a big day for kids in Ralston.

It was the first day of school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

They were in a hybrid mode last school year, but this year is back to normal for everyone.

"It was a great first day. Lots of excitement. Lots of going through procedures how a typical first day is. Getting used to the schedules. Getting used to where things are at and how things go. Lots of smiles. Lots of getting back in touch with friends.”

Teachers say everything went really well on the first day of school.

