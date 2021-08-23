Council Bluffs Community School District welcomes students back

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) — On Monday morning the Council Bluffs Community School District welcomed students back into the classroom.

Kids said their summer was good, but they're excited to be back, especially to meet new friends.

Principal of Longfellow Elementary, Brittany Hettrick, said she's focused on the goals the district has set for the year.

"We are most excited about our Diploma Plus One on-track data that we’re utilizing this year. We’re really looking at Pre K-12 at every student to see are they on track to graduate with their diploma and an additional certificate. So everything we do this year will be aligned to that mission," Hettrick says.

Hettrick was at Hoover Elementary before. She says while she knows the district well, she's happy to learn about the Longfellow community.

"I’m so excited to work with the staff, meet the new families and students here at the south end and see how I can best serve them and help their elementary education experience," Hettrick says.

She adds that while she's at a new school, she understands children and their needs, no matter what school they're at.

"Students are students so no matter where they’re at or where they’re from, we’re going to meet the individual needs, [and] make sure we’re creating a welcoming environment where they all have caring adults who are going to help them be successful," Hettrick says.

