DC West students make return to the classroom

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The DC West Falcons returned to the classroom on Wednesday.

The high school students made a quick stop at the auditorium before meeting teachers for their annual first-day assembly.

Superintendent Melissa Poloncic said after the few tough years the valley community has been through, they’re determined to make this year special.

“Sometimes when we're at our worst or things are going hard, it’s really when we’re at our best and that is what we’re celebrating this year,” she said. “It’s called ‘The Falcon Way,’ and it’s rising up and knowing what’s important to us as a school, as a school district, and as a community.”

Poloncic said she’s happy they can bring back rituals like the assembly.

Teachers, like Ian Waterman, say they’re filled with positivity and hope for the year as they see students walking the halls.

