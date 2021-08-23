Elementary school in Auburn re-opens following COVID-19 outbreak

AUBURN, Neb. (KMTV) — Last week, 3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis explained that Calvert Elementary in Auburn Public School District temporarily shut down following an outbreak of COVID-19.

On Monday, the school reopened with masks required. There are now more children out sick. The school says 39 students are absent because of illness so far, but the superintendent is not sure how many of those cases are COVID-related. Students who tested positive are still in quarantine.

The principal took Chromebooks and work packets to students who are out sick. They will now be able to do some remote learning and log into Zoom while they're out. When school shut down last week they did not yet have remote learning materials ready.

SEE MORE

Elementary school in Auburn shuts down due to COVID outbreak

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.