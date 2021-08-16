Free back-to-school haircuts for 80 children to be offered at Omaha’s Children Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If your child is back in school and worried about their do, an event coming up at the Omaha’s Children Museum might interest you.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., 80 students will be able to get free back-to-school haircuts in the west parking lot of Omaha Children’s Museum.

The museum said, “Haircuts will be provided to the first 80 children registered. Two barbers and two beauticians are providing the services for the event. To register a child for an appointment, adults can contact Cruz Cabrera, Director of Diversity & Access at Omaha Children's Museum, at 402-930-2345 or ccabrera@ocm.org .”

The event is possible thanks to a collaboration between the museum, Metro Young Latino Professional Association, Verizon Media with Haircuts provided by Groom Services.

