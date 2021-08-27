Homeschooling groups see membership increase amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More families are turning to homeschooling. They say homeschooling rather than public or private school education, allows more flexibility in their schedule and more family time. They add it caters to the academic needs of their children.

"Learning is not a gradual progression, there’s a lot of jumps ahead and slower spots so homeschooling allows us to address each phase as needed for each kid," Emily Horacek, a parent who homeschools her kids, said.

Horacek is part of a Facebook group called HOME which stands for Homeschooling in the Omaha Metro for Everyone. The group has gained thousands of members since the beginning of the pandemic.

Lisa Ucman, a member of the group said, she has found a group of families who follow a similar curriculum. She adds the home schooling community is a great support system.

"The kids get that component of building those relationships and having fun class parties for valentines day and things like that and also I get a community of other home school moms and dads to kind of communicate with and support each other," Ucman says.

Families in the group use different curricula, but they say they're all there to help one another.