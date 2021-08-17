Masks to remain optional at Millard Public Schools

OMAMA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Millard school board heard from those both for and against a mask requirement on Monday.

Right now, masks are options. School leaders made that decision at last week's meeting but they heard from parents and community members who have concerns as the community sees a jump in coronavirus cases.

"I just have to say, I love to see my child alive,” one parent said. “I have to make the impossible decision of having to send my child to school not knowing if they'll contract COVID, go to the hospital or worse, die."

"I have a list of doctors who will tell you that masks don't work,” another meeting attendee said. “It is who you trust and believe with your own personal healthcare decision and that's why I ask for it to be a personal responsibility."

The school board did not make any changes to its COVID-19 protocol, so students will continue to have the option of whether to mask up.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.