Watch
NewsBack To School

Actions

Masks to remain optional at Millard Public Schools

items.[0].videoTitle
Masks to remain optional at Millard Public Schools
Posted at 9:57 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 23:12:08-04

OMAMA, Neb. (KMTV) – The Millard school board heard from those both for and against a mask requirement on Monday.

Right now, masks are options. School leaders made that decision at last week's meeting but they heard from parents and community members who have concerns as the community sees a jump in coronavirus cases.

"I just have to say, I love to see my child alive,” one parent said. “I have to make the impossible decision of having to send my child to school not knowing if they'll contract COVID, go to the hospital or worse, die."

"I have a list of doctors who will tell you that masks don't work,” another meeting attendee said. “It is who you trust and believe with your own personal healthcare decision and that's why I ask for it to be a personal responsibility."

The school board did not make any changes to its COVID-19 protocol, so students will continue to have the option of whether to mask up.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School