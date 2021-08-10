Millard Public Schools board vote makes masks optional

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Millard Public Schools board hosted a packed house as it discussed whether masks would be required for students, staff and visitors in its schools.

I’m here too at the @MillardPS meeting and folks, it’s a hot one. Guessing 150 people in a stifling room, most w/out masks. https://t.co/ukL2E3eGwI pic.twitter.com/Af2lkP1Kmj — Barbara Soderlin (@barbarasoderlin) August 9, 2021

After hearing from people on both sides of the issue, the board ultimately decided to make masks optional but encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated — at least for now.

On its website, Millard Public Schools said:

Masks and face coverings are optional and recommended for all staff, students and visitors if not fully vaccinated.



The requirement for mask and face coverings may change if there is an identified high risk of spread within the community, school building, program, or classroom.

Millard Education Association President, Tim Royers responded on social media.

Incredibly disappointed that the board chose to not follow the superintendent's recommendations and enact a mask requirement. We will do everything we can to keep students and staff safe within the parameters that are available to us. https://t.co/wXs8IaX1xj — Tim Royers (@MW_Royers) August 10, 2021

