Millard Public Schools board vote makes masks optional

Millard Public Schools
Posted at 11:37 AM, Aug 10, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Millard Public Schools board hosted a packed house as it discussed whether masks would be required for students, staff and visitors in its schools.

After hearing from people on both sides of the issue, the board ultimately decided to make masks optional but encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated — at least for now.

On its website, Millard Public Schools said:

Masks and face coverings are optional and recommended for all staff, students and visitors if not fully vaccinated.

The requirement for mask and face coverings may change if there is an identified high risk of spread within the community, school building, program, or classroom.

Millard Education Association President, Tim Royers responded on social media.

You can find Millard's back-to-school plans on its website.

